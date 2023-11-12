How many kids does Nick Cannon have?

In the world of entertainment, celebrities often capture our attention with their talent, charisma, and personal lives. One such celebrity who has been making headlines recently is Nick Cannon, a multi-talented artist known for his work as a comedian, rapper, and television host. While his professional achievements are widely recognized, many people are curious about his personal life, particularly when it comes to his children. So, just how many kids does Nick Cannon have?

As of now, Nick Cannon is a proud father to seven children. Yes, you read that right – seven! The 40-year-old star has been blessed with a growing family, and each child holds a special place in his heart. Let’s take a closer look at his beautiful children:

1. Moroccan Scott Cannon: Born in 2011, Moroccan is Nick Cannon’s first child with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. He is a twin brother to Monroe.

2. Monroe Cannon: Also born in 2011, Monroe is Moroccan’s twin sister and Nick Cannon’s second child with Mariah Carey.

3. Golden “Sagon” Cannon: Born in 2017, Golden is Nick Cannon’s child with Brittany Bell, a former Miss Arizona USA.

4. Powerful Queen Cannon: Born in December 2020, Powerful Queen is Nick Cannon’s second child with Brittany Bell.

5. Zen Scott Cannon: Born in June 2021, Zen is Nick Cannon’s third child with Brittany Bell.

6. Zion Mixolydian Cannon: Born in 2021, Zion is Nick Cannon’s child with Abby De La Rosa, a DJ and model.

7. Zillion Heir Cannon: Also born in 2021, Zillion Heir is Nick Cannon’s second child with Abby De La Rosa.

In conclusion, Nick Cannon is a proud father of seven children, each with their own unique story. Despite the challenges that come with raising a large family, Nick Cannon embraces fatherhood with love and dedication. As his children continue to grow, it will be interesting to see how they carve their own paths in the world, just like their talented father.