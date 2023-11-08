How many kids does Jason Kelce have?

Philadelphia Eagles’ star center, Jason Kelce, is not only known for his exceptional skills on the football field but also for his loving family. The 34-year-old athlete and his wife, Kylie McDevitt, have been blessed with two beautiful children. Let’s take a closer look at the Kelce family and their journey as parents.

The Kelce Family

Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt tied the knot in 2017, surrounded their closest friends and family. The couple has since built a strong foundation of love and support, which extends to their growing family. Together, they have embraced the joys and challenges of parenthood.

The Children

The Kelce family welcomed their first child, a daughter named Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, in September 2019. The couple shared the exciting news on social media, expressing their overwhelming happiness and gratitude for their little bundle of joy.

In February 2021, the family expanded with the arrival of their second child, a son named Sloane Kelce. Jason and Kylie once again took to social media to share their joy, posting adorable pictures of their newborn son.

FAQ

Q: How many children does Jason Kelce have?

A: Jason Kelce has two children.

Q: What are their names?

A: Their daughter’s name is Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, and their son’s name is Sloane Kelce.

Q: When were they born?

A: Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce was born in September 2019, and Sloane Kelce was born in February 2021.

Q: Does Jason Kelce have any other children?

A: No, Jason Kelce has two children with his wife, Kylie McDevitt.

Q: Does Jason Kelce share pictures of his children on social media?

A: Yes, Jason and Kylie occasionally share adorable pictures of their children on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their family life.

As Jason Kelce continues to excel on the football field, he also cherishes the precious moments spent with his wife and children. The Kelce family serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing the importance of balancing a successful career with the joys of family life.