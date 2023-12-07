How many kids does Eddie Murphy have now?

Eddie Murphy: A Look at His Growing Family

Eddie Murphy, the renowned comedian and actor, has always been known for his larger-than-life personality and his ability to make people laugh. But beyond his successful career in the entertainment industry, Murphy is also a devoted family man. Over the years, he has built a sizable brood, with his children becoming a prominent part of his life. Let’s take a closer look at how many kids Eddie Murphy has now and the dynamics of his expanding family.

How many kids does Eddie Murphy have?

As of now, Eddie Murphy has a total of ten children. His first child, Eric, was born in 1989, during his relationship with Paulette McNeely. Murphy’s second child, Christian, was born in 1990, during his relationship with Tamara Hood. The actor then had five children with his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell Murphy: Bria (born in 1989), Myles (born in 1992), Shayne (born in 1994), Zola (born in 1999), and Bella (born in 2002). After his divorce from Mitchell Murphy, Eddie had a daughter named Angel with former Spice Girl, Melanie Brown, in 2007. In recent years, Murphy has welcomed two children with his current fiancée, Paige Butcher: Izzy (born in 2016) and Max (born in 2018). Most recently, in December 2018, Eddie and Paige welcomed their second son, Max Charles Murphy.

FAQ:

Q: How old is Eddie Murphy?

A: Eddie Murphy was born on April 3, 1961, which makes him currently 60 years old.

Q: Who is Eddie Murphy’s fiancée?

A: Eddie Murphy is engaged to Australian actress and model Paige Butcher.

Q: Does Eddie Murphy have any grandchildren?

A: Yes, Eddie Murphy has two grandchildren. His daughter, Bria, has a daughter named Evie, and his son, Miles, has a daughter named Evie Isla.

Q: Is Eddie Murphy planning to have more children?

A: There have been no official announcements regarding Eddie Murphy’s plans for more children in the future.

In conclusion, Eddie Murphy’s family continues to grow, with ten children and two grandchildren. Despite his busy career, Murphy remains committed to his role as a father and cherishes the time spent with his loved ones.