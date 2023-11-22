How many kids did the 9th president have?

In the realm of American history, the personal lives of presidents have always been a subject of curiosity. From their childhood to their family dynamics, people are often intrigued the intimate details of these influential figures. One question that frequently arises is: how many children did the 9th president have?

The 9th president of the United States, William Henry Harrison, had a total of ten children. Born on February 9, 1773, in Charles City County, Virginia, Harrison married Anna Tuthill Symmes in 1795. Together, they built a large family, with their children playing an integral role in their lives.

FAQ:

Q: Who was William Henry Harrison?

A: William Henry Harrison was the 9th president of the United States, serving from March 4, 1841, until his death on April 4, 1841. He was also a military officer and a politician.

Q: How many children did William Henry Harrison have?

A: William Henry Harrison had ten children.

Q: What were the names of William Henry Harrison’s children?

A: The names of William Henry Harrison’s children were Elizabeth Bassett, John Cleves Symmes, Lucy Singleton, William Henry Jr., John Scott, Benjamin, Mary Symmes, Carter Bassett, Anna Tuthill, and James Findlay.

Q: Did any of William Henry Harrison’s children become notable figures?

A: Yes, some of his children did achieve prominence. John Scott Harrison, his son, served as a U.S. Congressman. Benjamin Harrison, his grandson, became the 23rd president of the United States.

Q: Are any of William Henry Harrison’s descendants still alive today?

A: Yes, there are still descendants of William Henry Harrison living today. However, the direct line of his presidency ended with his grandson, Benjamin Harrison.

The personal lives of presidents often provide a glimpse into their character and values. Understanding the family dynamics and the number of children they had can shed light on their priorities and responsibilities. In the case of William Henry Harrison, his ten children played an important role in shaping his legacy and contributing to the fabric of American history.