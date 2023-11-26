How many kids did Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins have?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity couples often capture the attention and fascination of fans. One such couple that has left an indelible mark on the industry is Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins. Known for their incredible talent and activism, this power couple has been the subject of much curiosity, including questions about their family life. So, how many kids did Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins have?

Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins were together for over two decades, from 1988 to 2009. During their relationship, they welcomed two children into the world. Their first child, a son named Jack Henry Robbins, was born on May 15, 1989. Jack, now an accomplished filmmaker, has followed in his parents’ footsteps and made a name for himself in the industry.

Their second child, a son named Miles Guthrie Robbins, was born on May 4, 1992. Miles has also pursued a career in the entertainment industry, working as an actor and musician. Both Jack and Miles have inherited their parents’ talent and passion for the arts.

In conclusion, Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins have two children together, Jack Henry Robbins and Miles Guthrie Robbins. Both sons have followed in their parents’ footsteps and have made their mark in the entertainment industry. The legacy of this talented and influential couple continues to inspire and captivate fans around the world.