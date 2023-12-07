How many kids and grandkids does Eddie Murphy have?

Eddie Murphy: A Proud Father and Grandfather

Eddie Murphy, the legendary comedian and actor, is not only known for his incredible talent and iconic roles in Hollywood, but also for his large and loving family. With a brood of children and grandchildren, Murphy’s family tree is as impressive as his career.

How Many Kids Does Eddie Murphy Have?

Eddie Murphy has a total of ten children, showcasing his dedication to fatherhood. His children come from different relationships, highlighting the diverse and beautiful tapestry of his family.

Murphy’s eldest child is Eric, born in 1989, from his relationship with Paulette McNeely. He also has a son named Christian, born in 1990, from his relationship with Tamara Hood. Murphy’s third child, Bria, was born in 1989, and he shares her with his former girlfriend, Nicole Mitchell Murphy. The actor also has a son named Miles, born in 1992, from his relationship with Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

In addition to his four older children, Murphy has six more kids. He shares a daughter named Shayne with Nicole Mitchell Murphy, born in 1994, and another daughter named Zola, born in 1999. He also has a son named Bella Zahra, born in 2002, and a daughter named Angel Iris, born in 2007, from his relationships with Melanie Brown and Paulette McNeely, respectively. Murphy’s most recent children are Max Charles, born in 2018, and Izzy Oona, born in 2016, from his current relationship with Paige Butcher.

How Many Grandkids Does Eddie Murphy Have?

Eddie Murphy’s expanding family tree also includes grandchildren. As of now, he has three grandchildren, adding another layer of joy and love to his life.

His eldest daughter, Bria, has a daughter named Evie, born in 2019, making Murphy a proud grandfather. Additionally, his son Miles has two children, a son named Evander, born in 2010, and a daughter named Ella, born in 2019.

Eddie Murphy’s family is a testament to the love and joy that comes with being a parent and grandparent. With ten children and three grandchildren, his legacy extends far beyond the silver screen, leaving a lasting impact on future generations.