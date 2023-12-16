How many Jews are at Bucknell?

Exploring the Jewish Community at Bucknell University

Introduction

Bucknell University, located in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, is home to a diverse student body representing various cultures, religions, and backgrounds. Among the many communities on campus, the Jewish community holds a significant presence. In this article, we will delve into the size and vibrancy of the Jewish population at Bucknell, shedding light on the experiences and resources available to Jewish students.

The Jewish Community at Bucknell

Bucknell University boasts a thriving Jewish community, providing a supportive environment for students to connect, celebrate, and explore their Jewish identity. With a population of approximately 3,600 undergraduate students, it is estimated that around 10% of the student body identifies as Jewish. This translates to roughly 360 Jewish students at Bucknell.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What resources are available for Jewish students at Bucknell?

A: Bucknell Hillel, the Jewish student organization on campus, plays a central role in fostering a sense of community. They organize various events, including Shabbat dinners, holiday celebrations, and educational programs. Additionally, Bucknell Hillel offers opportunities for students to engage in social justice initiatives and connect with Jewish alumni.

Q: Are there any Jewish religious services on campus?

A: Yes, Bucknell Hillel hosts weekly Shabbat services on Friday evenings, providing a space for Jewish students to come together and observe the Sabbath. These services are open to all members of the Bucknell community, regardless of religious affiliation.

Q: Does Bucknell offer kosher dining options?

A: Yes, Bucknell University provides kosher dining options through its on-campus dining services. The kosher kitchen, supervised a mashgiach (a person responsible for ensuring food adheres to Jewish dietary laws), offers a variety of kosher meals and snacks for students to enjoy.

Conclusion

The Jewish community at Bucknell University is a vibrant and integral part of campus life. With a significant number of Jewish students, Bucknell Hillel’s presence and the availability of kosher dining options contribute to a rich and inclusive environment for Jewish students to explore their heritage, connect with their peers, and engage in meaningful experiences.