Meta’s AI Image Generator Trained on 1.1 Billion Publicly Available Images from Social Media

Summary: Meta’s new AI-powered image generator, known as “Imagine with Meta AI,” is built on the Emu image-synthesis model. According to a report arstechnica, Meta used 1.1 billion publicly visible Facebook and Instagram images to train the underlying AI model. This raises concerns about user privacy, as images uploaded users who haven’t locked their Facebook and Instagram accounts may have been included in the training dataset. However, it is worth noting that the dataset used Meta is much smaller than the anticipated photo library, considering that over 95 million photos were uploaded to Instagram daily in 2016.

Meta’s image creator, which is based on the Emu AI model, was developed through a process called “quality-tuning.” In a research paper published the company in September, Meta explained that “quality-tuning” enables the generation of high-quality images from text inputs. The pre-trained Emu model is further refined using a few thousand carefully selected high-quality images. As a result, the Emu model achieves a win rate of 82.9%, surpassing its pre-trained counterpart.

While Meta did not disclose the specific source of the training data, it has been reported that Meta’s president of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, confirmed the use of social media posts as training data. These posts, including images, were fed into the Emu model.

The utilization of such a vast number of publicly available images for training an AI model opens up discussions surrounding user consent and privacy. Users who are concerned about their images being used in AI training should consider locking their social media accounts to restrict access to their content. Meta, as a leading technology company, should also prioritize transparency and user consent when employing user-generated data for model training.