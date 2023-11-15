How Many Houses Have Kylie Jenner?

In the world of the rich and famous, it’s not uncommon for celebrities to own multiple properties. One such celebrity who has made headlines for her extravagant real estate portfolio is none other than Kylie Jenner. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has amassed quite an impressive collection of houses over the years. Let’s take a closer look at just how many houses Kylie Jenner actually owns.

The Mansion in Hidden Hills

One of Kylie’s most notable properties is her mansion in Hidden Hills, California. This sprawling estate, which she purchased in 2016 for a whopping $12 million, boasts a massive 13,200 square feet of living space. Complete with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a home theater, and a pool, this luxurious abode serves as Kylie’s primary residence.

The Starter Home in Calabasas

Before moving into her Hidden Hills mansion, Kylie owned a charming starter home in Calabasas. This property, which she bought at the age of 17 for $2.7 million, features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool, and a spa. While she no longer resides in this house, it holds sentimental value for the reality TV star.

The Vacation Retreat in Palm Springs

Kylie also owns a stunning vacation retreat in Palm Springs, California. This modern and sleek property, which she purchased in 2020 for $13.5 million, spans over 15,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a home theater, a bar, and an outdoor pool. It serves as the perfect getaway for Kylie and her family.

FAQ

Q: How many houses does Kylie Jenner own?

A: Kylie Jenner owns at least three houses, including her mansion in Hidden Hills, her former starter home in Calabasas, and her vacation retreat in Palm Springs.

Q: How much did Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills mansion cost?

A: Kylie purchased her Hidden Hills mansion for $12 million in 2016.

Q: When did Kylie Jenner buy her Palm Springs vacation retreat?

A: Kylie bought her Palm Springs vacation retreat in 2020 for $13.5 million.

In conclusion, Kylie Jenner is the proud owner of multiple luxurious properties, each with its own unique features and amenities. From her lavish mansion in Hidden Hills to her stunning vacation retreat in Palm Springs, Kylie’s real estate portfolio is undeniably impressive. As she continues to build her empire, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her add even more properties to her collection in the future.