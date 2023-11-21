How many hours is Peacock free?

Peacock, the popular streaming service owned NBCUniversal, has been making waves in the entertainment industry since its launch in July 2020. Offering a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports, Peacock has quickly gained a loyal following. One of the most appealing aspects of Peacock is its free tier, which allows users to access a limited selection of content without having to pay a subscription fee. But just how many hours is Peacock free?

Peacock Free: The Basics

Peacock offers two main subscription tiers: Peacock Free and Peacock Premium. Peacock Free is available to all users at no cost, while Peacock Premium requires a monthly subscription fee. With Peacock Free, users can enjoy a selection of popular TV shows, movies, news, and sports, all supported ads. However, it’s important to note that the free tier has certain limitations.

How Many Hours is Peacock Free?

Peacock Free provides users with access to a limited number of hours of content each month. As of the time of writing, Peacock Free offers approximately 13,000 hours of content. This includes a variety of TV shows, movies, and live sports events. While this may seem like a substantial amount, it’s worth noting that some of the most popular shows and movies may only be available to Peacock Premium subscribers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch all the content on Peacock for free?

A: No, Peacock Free offers a limited selection of content. Some shows and movies may require a Peacock Premium subscription.

Q: How many ads will I see on Peacock Free?

A: Peacock Free is supported ads, so you can expect to see commercials during your viewing experience.

Q: Can I upgrade to Peacock Premium?

A: Yes, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium to access additional content and enjoy an ad-free experience.

In conclusion, Peacock Free offers users a generous amount of content to enjoy without having to pay a subscription fee. With approximately 13,000 hours of content available, there is plenty to keep viewers entertained. However, for those looking for a more extensive selection and an ad-free experience, upgrading to Peacock Premium may be worth considering.