How many hours a week do Ryanair cabin crew work?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, is known for its affordable fares and extensive network of destinations. However, questions have been raised about the working conditions of its cabin crew. One of the most common queries is regarding the number of hours they work each week.

According to Ryanair’s official policy, cabin crew members are contracted to work an average of 900 hours per year. This equates to approximately 17 hours per week. However, it is important to note that this figure is an average, and the actual number of hours worked can vary significantly depending on factors such as flight schedules, delays, and crew availability.

FAQ:

Q: What does “contracted hours” mean?

A: Contracted hours refer to the number of hours that an employee is legally obliged to work as per their employment contract.

Q: Can cabin crew members work more than their contracted hours?

A: Yes, cabin crew members can work more than their contracted hours. This can occur due to operational requirements, such as unexpected delays or additional flights.

Q: Are cabin crew members paid for overtime?

A: Yes, cabin crew members are entitled to be paid for any hours worked beyond their contracted hours. Overtime rates may vary depending on the specific employment agreement.

Q: Are there any regulations in place to ensure the well-being of cabin crew?

A: Yes, there are regulations in place to protect the rights and well-being of cabin crew members. These regulations include limitations on the number of hours that can be worked in a single shift and mandatory rest periods between flights.

While Ryanair’s contracted hours for cabin crew may seem relatively low compared to other industries, it is important to consider the nature of their work. Cabin crew members are responsible for ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers during flights, which can involve long hours and irregular schedules. It is crucial for airlines to strike a balance between operational efficiency and the well-being of their employees.

In conclusion, Ryanair cabin crew members are contracted to work an average of 900 hours per year, equivalent to approximately 17 hours per week. However, the actual number of hours worked can vary depending on various factors. It is essential for airlines to prioritize the welfare of their cabin crew while maintaining efficient operations.