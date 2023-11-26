How many H100 have been sold?

In the world of automobiles, the Hyundai H100 has made quite a name for itself. This versatile light commercial vehicle has gained popularity for its reliability, practicality, and affordability. But just how many H100s have been sold? Let’s delve into the numbers and find out.

Since its introduction to the market, the Hyundai H100 has enjoyed steady sales worldwide. According to recent data from Hyundai Motors, over 500,000 units of the H100 have been sold globally. This impressive figure speaks volumes about the vehicle’s appeal and the trust it has garnered from consumers.

The H100, also known as the Hyundai Porter, is a compact pickup truck that offers a range of features suitable for various commercial purposes. Its robust design, spacious cargo area, and fuel-efficient engine make it an ideal choice for small businesses, delivery services, and tradespeople.

FAQ:

Q: What is a light commercial vehicle?

A: A light commercial vehicle, often abbreviated as LCV, refers to a type of vehicle that is primarily used for commercial purposes. These vehicles are designed to transport goods or provide services and typically have a maximum weight rating below a certain threshold.

Q: What makes the Hyundai H100 popular?

A: The Hyundai H100’s popularity can be attributed to its reliability, practicality, and affordability. It offers a spacious cargo area, fuel efficiency, and a robust design, making it an attractive option for businesses and individuals in need of a versatile commercial vehicle.

Q: Are there different variations of the Hyundai H100?

A: Yes, the Hyundai H100 is available in various configurations to cater to different needs. These include single cab, double cab, and chassis cab options, allowing customers to choose the setup that best suits their requirements.

Q: Where is the Hyundai H100 sold?

A: The Hyundai H100 is sold in numerous countries around the world, including but not limited to South Korea, Europe, Africa, and parts of Asia. Its availability may vary depending on the region and local market demand.

In conclusion, the Hyundai H100 has achieved remarkable sales figures, with over 500,000 units sold globally. Its reputation as a reliable, practical, and affordable light commercial vehicle has contributed to its popularity among businesses and individuals alike. With its continued success, the H100 is likely to remain a prominent player in the commercial vehicle market for years to come.