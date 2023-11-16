How Many Guys Has Selena Gomez Dated?

Selena Gomez, the talented singer and actress, has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years. From fellow musicians to Hollywood heartthrobs, Gomez’s dating history has been a topic of interest for many fans and media outlets. So, just how many guys has Selena Gomez dated? Let’s take a closer look.

Over the years, Gomez has been linked to several well-known celebrities. One of her most notable relationships was with pop sensation Justin Bieber. The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship that captivated fans around the world. Their romance began in 2010 and endured numerous breakups and makeups before finally calling it quits in 2018.

Apart from Bieber, Gomez has also been romantically linked to other musicians, including The Weeknd and Zedd. Her relationship with The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, began in 2017 but ended after a few months. Similarly, her fling with Zedd, a DJ and record producer, was short-lived but garnered significant media attention.

In addition to musicians, Gomez has also dated actors. She had a brief relationship with actor Taylor Lautner, known for his role in the Twilight series. The two were together for a short period in 2009. Gomez also dated actor and singer Nick Jonas, who was part of the popular band Jonas Brothers. Their relationship lasted from 2008 to 2010.

FAQ:

Q: How many guys has Selena Gomez dated?

A: Selena Gomez has been linked to several celebrities over the years, including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Zedd, Taylor Lautner, and Nick Jonas.

Q: Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber still together?

A: No, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber ended their relationship in 2018.

Q: Who is Selena Gomez dating now?

A: As of the latest information available, Selena Gomez’s current relationship status is not publicly known.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez has had a colorful dating history, with relationships ranging from fellow musicians to actors. While her most notable relationship was with Justin Bieber, she has also been linked to other well-known celebrities. As Gomez continues to focus on her successful career, fans will undoubtedly be curious about her future romantic endeavors.