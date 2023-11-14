How Many Guys Has Kylie Jenner Dated?

In the world of celebrity gossip, few names generate as much buzz as Kylie Jenner. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has been in the spotlight since her teenage years. With her glamorous lifestyle and high-profile relationships, fans are often left wondering just how many guys Kylie Jenner has dated. Let’s take a closer look at her romantic history.

Over the years, Kylie Jenner has been linked to several notable figures from the entertainment industry. One of her earliest relationships was with rapper Tyga, whom she dated on and off for a few years. Their relationship garnered significant media attention due to their age difference and the controversy surrounding their romance.

Following her split from Tyga, Kylie Jenner began dating rapper Travis Scott. The couple welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, in 2018. Despite their highly publicized relationship, they announced their split in 2019, citing the need for space and focusing on co-parenting their daughter.

Apart from these two well-known relationships, Kylie Jenner has also been rumored to have dated other celebrities, including Jaden Smith and Cody Simpson. However, these rumors have never been confirmed, and it is unclear whether they were genuine romantic relationships or simply close friendships.

FAQ:

Q: How many guys has Kylie Jenner dated?

A: Kylie Jenner has been in two high-profile relationships, with Tyga and Travis Scott. She has also been rumored to have dated other celebrities, but these rumors remain unconfirmed.

Q: Who was Kylie Jenner’s longest relationship?

A: Kylie Jenner’s longest relationship was with rapper Tyga. They dated on and off for a few years before ultimately calling it quits.

Q: Is Kylie Jenner currently dating anyone?

A: As of the latest reports, Kylie Jenner is currently single. After her split from Travis Scott, she has been focusing on her career and co-parenting her daughter.

In conclusion, Kylie Jenner’s dating history has been a subject of fascination for many fans. While she has had a few high-profile relationships, including with Tyga and Travis Scott, the exact number of guys she has dated remains a mystery. As with any celebrity, it’s important to remember that their personal lives are often subject to speculation and rumors, and the truth may not always be as it seems.