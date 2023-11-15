How Many Goals Have Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi: A Record-Breaking Goal Machine

In the world of football, few names shine as brightly as Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar has mesmerized fans and pundits alike with his incredible skills, agility, and goal-scoring prowess. But just how many goals has Messi scored throughout his illustrious career? Let’s delve into the numbers and uncover the astonishing records set this footballing legend.

Since making his debut for Barcelona in 2004, Messi has consistently found the back of the net with remarkable frequency. As of September 2021, the 34-year-old has scored an astonishing 672 goals in official matches for Barcelona, making him the club’s all-time leading goal scorer. This incredible feat surpasses the previous record held the legendary César Rodríguez, who scored 232 goals during his time at the club.

Messi’s goal-scoring prowess extends beyond his club career. He has also been a key figure for the Argentine national team, netting 79 goals in 153 appearances as of September 2021. These goals have come in various international competitions, including the FIFA World Cup and the Copa America.

FAQ:

Q: What is the definition of an official match?

A: An official match refers to any competitive game recognized the respective football association or governing body, such as league matches, cup competitions, and international fixtures.

Q: Who held the previous goal-scoring record at Barcelona?

A: The previous goal-scoring record at Barcelona was held César Rodríguez, who scored 232 goals during his time at the club from 1942 to 1955.

Q: How does Messi’s goal-scoring record compare to other footballers?

A: Messi’s goal-scoring record is truly exceptional. He has consistently outperformed his peers and is widely regarded as one of the greatest goal scorers in the history of football. However, it’s worth noting that comparisons between players can be subjective, as different eras and playing styles can influence goal-scoring statistics.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi’s goal-scoring prowess is nothing short of extraordinary. With a staggering 672 goals for Barcelona and 79 goals for Argentina, he has etched his name in the annals of football history. As Messi continues to grace the pitch, fans eagerly await to see how many more goals this living legend will add to his already remarkable tally.