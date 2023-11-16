How Many Goals Have Lionel Messi Scored?

Lionel Messi: A Record-Breaking Goal Machine

Lionel Messi, the Argentine football sensation, has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the world of football. Known for his exceptional skills, agility, and mesmerizing dribbling, Messi has consistently proven himself as one of the greatest players of all time. One aspect that truly sets him apart is his incredible goal-scoring ability. But just how many goals has Lionel Messi scored throughout his illustrious career?

The Goal-Scoring Maestro

As of September 2021, Lionel Messi has scored a staggering 672 goals in official matches for his club, FC Barcelona. This remarkable feat has been achieved over the course of 778 appearances, giving him an average of 0.86 goals per game. Messi’s goal-scoring prowess has been instrumental in Barcelona’s success, helping the team secure numerous domestic and international titles.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the definition of an official match?

A: An official match refers to any competitive game recognized the respective football association or governing body, such as league matches, cup competitions, and international fixtures.

Q: Does Messi’s goal tally include friendly matches?

A: No, Messi’s goal tally only includes goals scored in official matches. Friendly matches, which are non-competitive exhibitions, are not counted in official statistics.

Q: How does Messi’s goal record compare to other players?

A: Messi’s goal record is truly exceptional. He currently holds the record for the most goals scored in a calendar year, with an astonishing 91 goals in 2012. Additionally, he has surpassed the legendary Pelé’s record of most goals for a single club, previously set at 643 goals.

Q: Has Messi scored many goals for the Argentine national team?

A: Yes, Messi has also been prolific for the Argentine national team. As of September 2021, he has scored 79 goals in 153 appearances, making him the all-time leading goal scorer for Argentina.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi’s goal-scoring prowess is nothing short of extraordinary. With 672 goals for FC Barcelona and 79 goals for Argentina, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to find the back of the net. As Messi continues to grace the football pitch, fans around the world eagerly await the next chapter in his goal-scoring journey.