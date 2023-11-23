How many followers do you need to go live?

In the age of social media, live streaming has become an increasingly popular way for individuals and businesses to connect with their audience in real-time. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube offer the option to go live, allowing users to broadcast videos to their followers instantly. But how many followers do you actually need to go live? Let’s dive into this question and explore the requirements across different platforms.

Instagram: To go live on Instagram, you don’t need a specific number of followers. The ability to go live is available to all users, regardless of their follower count. Simply tap on the camera icon at the top left of your Instagram feed, swipe right to the “Live” option, and start broadcasting to your audience.

Facebook: Similar to Instagram, Facebook does not impose any follower requirements for going live. Whether you have 10 or 10,000 followers, you can easily start a live video on your Facebook profile or page. Just click on the “Live” button in the status update box, add a description, and hit the “Go Live” button to begin streaming.

YouTube: Unlike Instagram and Facebook, YouTube does have certain criteria that need to be met before you can go live. To access the live streaming feature on YouTube, you must have a verified channel and no live stream restrictions in the past 90 days. Additionally, your channel must have at least 1,000 subscribers. Once you meet these requirements, you can go live clicking on the camera icon in the top right corner of the YouTube app or website.

In conclusion, the number of followers required to go live varies across different platforms. While Instagram and Facebook allow users to go live regardless of their follower count, YouTube requires a verified channel with at least 1,000 subscribers. So, whether you’re a social media influencer, a small business, or just an individual looking to connect with your audience, live streaming is accessible to everyone, regardless of their follower count.