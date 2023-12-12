How many fake cigarettes did Tommy smoke in Peaky Blinders?

Peaky Blinders: Unveiling the Mystery of Tommy Shelby’s Fake Cigarettes

In the gritty world of the hit TV series Peaky Blinders, Tommy Shelby, the charismatic leader of the notorious Shelby crime family, is rarely seen without a cigarette dangling from his lips. However, keen-eyed viewers may have noticed that these cigarettes are not your typical tobacco-filled smokes. Instead, Tommy Shelby often indulges in the use of fake cigarettes, adding an intriguing layer to his character. But just how many of these counterfeit smokes did he puff on throughout the series?

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are fake cigarettes?

Fake cigarettes, also known as herbal cigarettes or prop cigarettes, are non-tobacco alternatives that are commonly used in film and television productions. They are designed to mimic the appearance of real cigarettes, allowing actors to smoke on screen without the health risks associated with tobacco.

Why did Tommy Shelby smoke fake cigarettes?

The decision to have Tommy Shelby smoke fake cigarettes in Peaky Blinders was a creative choice made the show’s producers. It is believed that this decision was made to protect the health of the actor, Cillian Murphy, who portrays Tommy Shelby, as well as to comply with smoking regulations on set.

How many fake cigarettes did Tommy Shelby smoke?

Throughout the series, Tommy Shelby is seen smoking fake cigarettes in numerous scenes. While an exact count is difficult to determine, it is estimated that he smoked hundreds of these prop cigarettes over the course of the show’s five seasons.

The use of fake cigarettes in Peaky Blinders not only adds to the authenticity of the era but also provides an interesting insight into Tommy Shelby’s character. Smoking has long been associated with rebellion and danger, and Tommy’s choice to smoke fake cigarettes could be seen as a reflection of his calculated and strategic nature. It serves as a reminder that appearances can be deceiving, even down to the smallest details.

So, the next time you find yourself engrossed in the world of Peaky Blinders, keep an eye out for Tommy Shelby’s fake cigarettes. They may be small props, but they play a significant role in shaping the character we have all come to know and love.