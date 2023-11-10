How many ex husbands does Scarlett Johansson have?

In the world of Hollywood, relationships can be as fleeting as a summer breeze. Celebrities often find themselves in the spotlight not only for their professional achievements but also for their personal lives. Scarlett Johansson, one of the most talented and beautiful actresses of our time, has had her fair share of high-profile relationships. But how many ex-husbands does she actually have? Let’s delve into the details.

As of now, Scarlett Johansson has been married three times. Her first marriage was to actor Ryan Reynolds, known for his roles in films like “Deadpool” and “The Proposal.” The couple tied the knot in 2008 but unfortunately, their union ended in divorce in 2011. Despite their separation, both Johansson and Reynolds have spoken positively about each other in interviews, maintaining a cordial relationship.

Following her divorce from Reynolds, Johansson found love again and married French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, in the same year. However, their marriage faced challenges, and they eventually divorced in 2017. Despite their split, they continue to co-parent their daughter and remain on good terms.

Johansson’s most recent marriage was to comedian and actor Colin Jost, known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.” The couple got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020. They have been happily married since then, and fans are hopeful that this marriage will stand the test of time.

FAQ:

Q: How many times has Scarlett Johansson been married?

A: Scarlett Johansson has been married three times.

Q: Who were Scarlett Johansson’s ex-husbands?

A: Scarlett Johansson’s ex-husbands are Ryan Reynolds, Romain Dauriac, and Colin Jost.

Q: Is Scarlett Johansson still married?

A: Yes, Scarlett Johansson is currently married to Colin Jost.

Q: Does Scarlett Johansson have any children?

A: Yes, Scarlett Johansson has a daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauriac from her marriage to Romain Dauriac.

In conclusion, Scarlett Johansson has had three ex-husbands throughout her career in Hollywood. While her previous marriages may not have stood the test of time, she continues to find happiness in her current marriage to Colin Jost. As fans, we can only hope that this union brings her the love and stability she deserves.