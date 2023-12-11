How many episodes is season 10 of blacklist?

Season 10 of The Blacklist: A Thrilling Journey with 22 Episodes

The highly anticipated tenth season of the hit crime thriller series, The Blacklist, is set to captivate audiences once again with its gripping storyline and intense action. With fans eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite characters, many are wondering just how many episodes this new season will bring. Well, fear not, as we have all the details you need to know about the upcoming season of The Blacklist.

How many episodes are there in season 10 of The Blacklist?

Season 10 of The Blacklist will consist of a total of 22 episodes. This means that fans will have plenty of thrilling moments and unexpected twists to look forward to as they follow the journey of Raymond “Red” Reddington and Elizabeth Keen.

What can we expect from season 10?

As with previous seasons, season 10 of The Blacklist promises to deliver a rollercoaster ride of suspense, mystery, and intrigue. The show’s creators have hinted at new alliances, shocking revelations, and intense confrontations that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With each episode building upon the last, fans can expect a captivating narrative that will leave them craving for more.

In conclusion, season 10 of The Blacklist is set to be an exhilarating journey for fans, with its 22 episodes promising to deliver a captivating storyline filled with suspense, mystery, and intense action. As viewers eagerly await the return of their favorite characters, they can rest assured that this new season will not disappoint. So buckle up and get ready for another thrilling ride with The Blacklist!