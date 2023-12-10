How Many Episodes are in Season 7 of SWAT?

Los Angeles, CA – Fans of the hit police drama series SWAT are eagerly awaiting the release of its seventh season. As the premiere date draws near, many are wondering just how many episodes they can expect to see in this highly anticipated season.

Season 7 of SWAT is set to consist of a total of 22 episodes. This news comes as a relief to fans who were concerned about the impact of the ongoing pandemic on the production schedule. The show’s creators have managed to overcome the challenges and deliver a full season for viewers to enjoy.

SWAT follows the high-stakes adventures of the Special Weapons and Tactics team of the Los Angeles Police Department. Led Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, the team tackles dangerous missions and navigates complex personal relationships.

FAQ:

Q: When does Season 7 of SWAT premiere?

A: Season 7 of SWAT is set to premiere on October 1, 2021. Fans can mark their calendars and prepare for another thrilling season.

Q: Will there be any changes to the cast in Season 7?

A: While the core cast members are expected to return, there may be some new additions and guest appearances throughout the season. Fans can look forward to fresh dynamics and exciting storylines.

Q: How can I watch SWAT Season 7?

A: SWAT airs on the CBS network. Viewers can catch the episodes on their local CBS affiliate or stream them on the CBS All Access platform.

Q: Are there any spin-offs or related shows?

A: As of now, there are no official spin-offs or related shows directly connected to SWAT. However, fans can immerse themselves in the world of SWAT through tie-in novels and merchandise.

With the confirmation of a full 22-episode season, fans of SWAT can rest assured that they will have plenty of action-packed episodes to enjoy. As the premiere date approaches, anticipation continues to build for the return of Sergeant Hondo and his team. So mark your calendars and get ready for another thrilling season of SWAT!