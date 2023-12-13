Kaltura: A Growing Force in the Video Technology Industry

Introduction

Kaltura, a leading video technology company, has been making waves in the industry with its innovative solutions and services. As the demand for video content continues to soar, Kaltura has emerged as a key player, providing organizations with the tools they need to create, manage, and distribute video content effectively. With its global reach and impressive client portfolio, many wonder just how many employees power this dynamic company.

The Workforce Behind Kaltura

Kaltura boasts a diverse and talented workforce that drives its success. As of the latest available data, the company employs over 600 individuals worldwide. These employees are spread across various departments, including engineering, sales, marketing, customer support, and more. With offices in multiple countries, Kaltura has built a truly global team, enabling them to cater to clients’ needs around the clock.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Kaltura?

A: Kaltura is a video technology company that offers a comprehensive platform for creating, managing, and distributing video content.

Q: How many employees does Kaltura have?

A: Kaltura currently employs over 600 individuals globally.

Q: Where are Kaltura’s offices located?

A: Kaltura has offices in various countries, including the United States, Israel, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, among others.

Q: What services does Kaltura provide?

A: Kaltura provides a range of services, including video hosting, live streaming, video analytics, interactive video solutions, and more.

Conclusion

With its ever-expanding workforce of over 600 employees, Kaltura continues to solidify its position as a leading force in the video technology industry. The company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has allowed it to build an impressive client portfolio, including major corporations, educational institutions, and media organizations. As the demand for video content continues to grow, Kaltura’s dedicated team is poised to meet the evolving needs of its clients, ensuring that they stay at the forefront of the industry.