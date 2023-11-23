How many devices can you watch at once with YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers live TV channels. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, it has quickly gained a loyal following. However, one question that often arises is how many devices can be used simultaneously with a YouTube TV subscription. Let’s dive into the details.

How many devices can you stream on at once?

YouTube TV allows users to stream on up to three devices simultaneously. This means that three different people can watch different channels or shows on their own devices at the same time. Whether you’re at home or on the go, you can enjoy your favorite content without any conflicts.

What counts as a device?

In the context of YouTube TV, a device refers to any device that can access the YouTube TV app and stream content. This includes smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, and streaming devices such as Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast. As long as you have the YouTube TV app installed and logged in on a device, it will count towards your device limit.

Can I watch on more than three devices?

While YouTube TV allows streaming on up to three devices simultaneously, it does not limit the number of devices you can have associated with your account. You can have multiple devices linked to your account, but only three can be actively streaming at the same time. If you try to stream on a fourth device, you will receive an error message indicating that you have reached the streaming limit.

Can I share my YouTube TV account with others?

Yes, YouTube TV allows you to share your account with up to five other household members. Each member will have their own personalized recommendations and DVR library. However, keep in mind that the three-device streaming limit still applies, regardless of the number of members in your household.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers simultaneous streaming on up to three devices, allowing multiple users to enjoy their favorite shows and channels at the same time. With its generous device limit and the ability to share the account with household members, YouTube TV provides a flexible and convenient streaming experience for all.