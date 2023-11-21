How many devices can you have on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers live TV channels. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, it has quickly gained a loyal following. However, one question that often arises is how many devices can be used simultaneously on YouTube TV. Let’s dive into the details.

Device Limit on YouTube TV

YouTube TV allows users to stream content on multiple devices simultaneously. As of March 2021, the service permits up to three simultaneous streams per account. This means that three different devices can be used to watch YouTube TV content at the same time, regardless of the location.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch YouTube TV on more than three devices?

A: While YouTube TV allows up to three simultaneous streams, it does not limit the number of devices you can use to access the service. However, if you exceed the three-stream limit, you will receive an error message and will need to stop streaming on one of the devices before starting on another.

Q: Can I share my YouTube TV account with others?

A: Yes, YouTube TV allows you to share your account with up to five additional household members. Each member will have their own login credentials and personalized recommendations. However, keep in mind that the three-stream limit still applies, regardless of the number of users on the account.

Q: Can I watch YouTube TV on any device?

A: YouTube TV is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, and streaming devices such as Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast. You can download the YouTube TV app on your preferred device or access it through a web browser.

In conclusion, YouTube TV allows up to three simultaneous streams per account, meaning you can watch content on three different devices at the same time. While there is no limit to the number of devices you can use to access the service, exceeding the three-stream limit will result in an error message. So gather your friends and family, and enjoy streaming your favorite shows and live TV channels on YouTube TV!