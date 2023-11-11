How many devices can you have on Netflix in one house?

Netflix, the popular streaming service, has revolutionized the way we consume entertainment. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and documentaries, it has become a staple in many households. However, one question that often arises is how many devices can be connected to Netflix in a single household. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the answer.

Netflix’s device limit:

Netflix allows users to stream content on multiple devices simultaneously, but there is a limit to the number of devices that can be connected to an account. According to Netflix’s official guidelines, the standard plan allows streaming on two devices at the same time, while the premium plan allows streaming on up to four devices simultaneously. This means that if you have a standard plan, two people in your household can watch different shows or movies on their own devices at the same time.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch Netflix on more than four devices?

A: While the premium plan allows streaming on up to four devices, Netflix also offers a basic plan that only allows streaming on one device at a time. If you have the basic plan, you can only watch Netflix on one device.

Q: Can I change the devices connected to my Netflix account?

A: Yes, Netflix allows you to change the devices connected to your account. You can do this logging into your account settings and managing your devices.

Q: Can I share my Netflix account with others outside my household?

A: Netflix’s terms of service state that sharing accounts with people outside your household is not allowed. However, Netflix does offer different plans with varying numbers of simultaneous streams, so you can consider upgrading your plan if you need more devices connected.

In conclusion, the number of devices that can be connected to Netflix in one household depends on the plan you have subscribed to. The standard plan allows streaming on two devices, while the premium plan allows streaming on up to four devices simultaneously. It’s important to note that sharing accounts with people outside your household is against Netflix’s terms of service.