How many devices can you be logged into for YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters, offering a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content. However, one question that often arises is how many devices can be logged into a YouTube TV account simultaneously. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

How many devices can you stream on simultaneously?

YouTube TV allows users to stream on up to three devices simultaneously. This means that you can have three different devices, such as smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs, streaming different channels or content at the same time. This feature is particularly useful for households with multiple viewers who may want to watch different programs simultaneously.

Can you stream on more than three devices?

While YouTube TV limits simultaneous streaming to three devices, it does allow users to add up to six accounts per household. Each account can have its own personalized recommendations, DVR recordings, and settings. However, keep in mind that only three accounts can stream content simultaneously, regardless of the number of devices each account is using.

What happens if you exceed the device limit?

If you try to stream on more than three devices simultaneously, you will receive an error message stating that you have reached the maximum number of streams. To continue streaming on an additional device, you will need to stop streaming on one of the existing devices.

Can you manage devices connected to your YouTube TV account?

Yes, YouTube TV provides a device management feature that allows you to see which devices are currently connected to your account. You can access this feature through the settings menu on the YouTube TV app or website. If you no longer use a particular device, you can remove it from your account to free up a slot for a new device.

In conclusion, YouTube TV allows simultaneous streaming on up to three devices, making it a convenient option for households with multiple viewers. By managing your connected devices, you can ensure a smooth streaming experience for everyone in your household.