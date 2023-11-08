How many cougar tails do they make per game?

In the world of sports, concessions play a vital role in enhancing the overall fan experience. From hot dogs to nachos, there is an array of delicious treats available at stadiums and arenas. However, some venues take their culinary offerings to the next level, offering unique and iconic snacks that have become synonymous with the team and its culture. One such example is the famous “cougar tail” at the Washington State University (WSU) football games. But just how many of these delectable treats are made per game?

The cougar tail is a mouthwatering pastry that resembles the tail of a cougar, the mascot of WSU. It is a flaky, cinnamon-infused pastry that is baked to perfection, making it a must-try for any fan attending a game at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. The popularity of this treat has skyrocketed over the years, leaving fans curious about the sheer quantity produced for each game.

FAQ:

Q: How many cougar tails are made per game?

A: On average, approximately 5,000 cougar tails are made for each home game at Martin Stadium.

Q: Who makes the cougar tails?

A: The cougar tails are made a dedicated team of bakers and chefs employed the university’s food services department. They work tirelessly to ensure that each pastry meets the highest standards of quality and taste.

Q: How long does it take to make 5,000 cougar tails?

A: The process of making 5,000 cougar tails is a labor-intensive one. It typically takes several days of preparation, including dough mixing, shaping, and baking. The team of bakers works around the clock to meet the demand for these delicious treats.

Q: Can fans purchase cougar tails outside of game days?

A: Unfortunately, cougar tails are only available for purchase during WSU home football games. They have become a cherished tradition and are part of the unique game-day experience at Martin Stadium.

The cougar tail has become an iconic symbol of WSU football, delighting fans with its delectable taste and distinctive shape. Whether you’re a die-hard Cougar fan or simply a food enthusiast, trying one of these pastries is a must-do when attending a game. With approximately 5,000 cougar tails made per game, there is plenty to go around, ensuring that fans can savor this delectable treat while cheering on their team. So, next time you find yourself at Martin Stadium, be sure to indulge in a cougar tail and experience a true taste of WSU football culture.