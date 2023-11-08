How many cougar tails are sold at each BYU game?

Provo, Utah – As the Brigham Young University (BYU) football season kicks off, fans are eagerly flocking to the stadium to cheer on their beloved Cougars. Alongside the thrilling touchdowns and roaring crowds, one question has piqued the curiosity of many: just how many cougar tails are sold at each BYU game?

What are cougar tails?

For those unfamiliar with this unique delicacy, cougar tails are not, in fact, the tails of the majestic mountain lions that roam the nearby wilderness. Rather, they are a scrumptious pastry treat that has become synonymous with BYU football. These delectable pastries are shaped like a cougar’s tail, hence the name, and are typically filled with a variety of sweet fillings such as cream cheese, chocolate, or fruit.

The demand for cougar tails

The popularity of cougar tails among BYU fans is undeniable. The aroma of freshly baked pastries wafts through the stadium, enticing spectators to indulge in this beloved treat. The demand for cougar tails is so high that vendors work tirelessly to keep up with the orders, ensuring that no fan goes without their favorite game-day snack.

How many cougar tails are sold?

While an exact figure is difficult to ascertain, it is estimated that thousands of cougar tails are sold at each BYU game. The sheer number of fans in attendance, coupled with the irresistible allure of these pastries, contributes to the high demand. Vendors often find themselves working at full capacity to meet the needs of hungry spectators.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I purchase cougar tails?

A: Cougar tails can be found at various concession stands throughout the BYU stadium. Look for the signs or ask any stadium staff member for directions.

Q: Are cougar tails available at other BYU sporting events?

A: Yes, cougar tails are not limited to football games. They can also be found at basketball games and other major sporting events hosted BYU.

Q: Are there any gluten-free options available?

A: While the traditional cougar tail recipe contains gluten, some vendors may offer gluten-free alternatives. It is advisable to inquire with the specific concession stand to determine if such options are available.

Q: Can I purchase cougar tails outside of BYU events?

A: Cougar tails are primarily sold at BYU sporting events. However, some local bakeries in Provo may offer similar pastries that resemble cougar tails.

As the BYU football season progresses, the tantalizing aroma of cougar tails will continue to fill the air at the stadium. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply curious about this unique treat, be sure to grab a cougar tail and savor the deliciousness that has become a cherished part of the BYU game-day experience.