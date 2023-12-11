How many cigarettes did Cillian Murphy smoked during Peaky Blinders?

How Many Cigarettes Did Cillian Murphy Smoke During Peaky Blinders?

Introduction

Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of the iconic character Thomas Shelby in the hit TV series Peaky Blinders has captivated audiences worldwide. From his sharp suits to his intense gaze, Murphy’s performance has been widely praised. However, one aspect of his character that has sparked curiosity among fans is his constant smoking. Many have wondered just how many cigarettes Murphy smoked during the show’s run. In this article, we delve into this burning question and provide some answers.

The Smoking Habit of Thomas Shelby

Thomas Shelby, the leader of the Peaky Blinders gang, is rarely seen without a cigarette in hand. Smoking is an integral part of his character, often used to convey his cool and calculated demeanor. Throughout the show, Shelby can be seen lighting up in moments of stress, contemplation, or celebration. His smoking habit has become synonymous with his character, adding to the overall atmosphere and authenticity of the show’s 1920s setting.

The Real-Life Smoking Habits of Cillian Murphy

While Thomas Shelby may be a heavy smoker, the same cannot be said for Cillian Murphy off-screen. In fact, Murphy is a non-smoker in real life. The actor has been open about his decision not to smoke, citing health concerns as the primary reason. This contrast between the character and the actor’s personal habits highlights Murphy’s skill in bringing Shelby to life on screen.

FAQ

Q: How many cigarettes did Cillian Murphy smoke during Peaky Blinders?

A: As a non-smoker, Cillian Murphy did not actually smoke any cigarettes during the filming of Peaky Blinders. The cigarettes used on set were herbal and did not contain tobacco or nicotine.

Q: Why did the character Thomas Shelby smoke so much?

A: Smoking is a character trait that helps define Thomas Shelby’s persona. It adds depth to his portrayal as a tough and enigmatic leader of the Peaky Blinders gang. The constant smoking also serves as a visual representation of the time period and the gritty atmosphere of the show.

Conclusion

Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders has left a lasting impression on audiences. While the character’s heavy smoking habit is an integral part of his persona, it is important to note that Murphy himself is a non-smoker. The use of herbal cigarettes on set allowed for the creation of an authentic and immersive experience for viewers. So, the next time you watch Peaky Blinders and see Thomas Shelby lighting up, remember that it’s all part of the character’s charm, brought to life the talented Cillian Murphy.