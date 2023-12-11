How many cigarettes did Cillian Murphy smoked during Peaky Blinders?

How Many Cigarettes Did Cillian Murphy Smoke During Peaky Blinders?

Introduction

Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of the iconic character Thomas Shelby in the hit TV series Peaky Blinders has captivated audiences worldwide. One aspect of his performance that has caught the attention of many viewers is his constant smoking. Fans have often wondered just how many cigarettes Murphy smoked throughout the show’s run. In this article, we delve into this burning question and provide some insights into the actor’s on-screen smoking habits.

The Smoking Habits of Thomas Shelby

Thomas Shelby, the leader of the Peaky Blinders gang, is rarely seen without a cigarette in hand. Smoking has become an integral part of his character, symbolizing his cool and calculated demeanor. Throughout the show, Shelby can be seen lighting up in moments of stress, contemplation, or celebration. His smoking habit has become synonymous with his on-screen persona.

Cillian Murphy’s Approach

While it may seem like Murphy is a heavy smoker on screen, the reality is quite different. In an interview, the actor revealed that he doesn’t actually smoke in real life. To portray the smoking scenes realistically, Murphy uses herbal cigarettes, which do not contain tobacco or nicotine. These herbal alternatives provide the same visual effect without the harmful health consequences associated with traditional cigarettes.

FAQ

Q: How many cigarettes did Cillian Murphy smoke during Peaky Blinders?

A: It is difficult to determine the exact number of cigarettes Murphy smoked during the show’s run. However, it is important to note that the cigarettes he smoked were herbal and did not contain tobacco or nicotine.

Q: Why does Thomas Shelby smoke so much?

A: Smoking is a character trait that helps define Thomas Shelby’s persona. It symbolizes his cool and calculated nature, adding depth to his portrayal on screen.

Q: Are the cigarettes used on set harmful?

A: No, the cigarettes used on set are herbal and do not contain tobacco or nicotine. They are a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes.

Conclusion

Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders has left a lasting impression on audiences. While his character is often seen smoking, it is important to note that the cigarettes used on set are herbal and do not pose the same health risks as traditional cigarettes. Murphy’s commitment to his character’s smoking habit has added an extra layer of authenticity to his performance, making Thomas Shelby an unforgettable character in television history.