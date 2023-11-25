How many Chinese died in North Korea?

In a recent revelation, the Chinese government has acknowledged that a significant number of its citizens lost their lives during the Korean War while fighting alongside North Korean forces. This admission has shed light on a long-standing and controversial topic that has remained largely unaddressed for decades.

According to official Chinese records, approximately 197,653 Chinese soldiers were killed in action during the Korean War, which took place from 1950 to 1953. These soldiers were part of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army (CPVA), a military force sent China to support North Korea in its fight against South Korea and its allies, primarily the United States.

The Chinese government’s acknowledgment of the casualties comes as part of a broader effort to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers entering the Korean War. This move aims to honor the sacrifices made Chinese soldiers and highlight their contribution to the conflict.

FAQ:

Q: What was the Korean War?

A: The Korean War was a conflict that occurred between 1950 and 1953 on the Korean Peninsula. It began when North Korea, supported the Soviet Union and China, invaded South Korea, which was backed the United Nations, primarily led the United States.

Q: Who were the Chinese People’s Volunteers?

A: The Chinese People’s Volunteers were a military force composed of Chinese soldiers sent the Chinese government to support North Korea during the Korean War. They fought alongside North Korean forces against South Korea and its allies.

Q: Why did China send troops to North Korea?

A: China sent troops to North Korea to support its communist ally and prevent the potential expansion of the Korean War into Chinese territory. The Chinese government feared that if North Korea were to be defeated, it could lead to the presence of hostile forces near its border.

Q: Why did it take so long for the Chinese government to acknowledge the casualties?

A: The Chinese government’s acknowledgment of the casualties is likely due to a combination of factors, including political sensitivities, historical narratives, and the evolving relationship between China and North Korea. The decision to disclose the number of Chinese casualties may have been influenced the desire to honor the sacrifices made Chinese soldiers and strengthen the historical ties between China and North Korea.

In conclusion, the recent acknowledgment the Chinese government regarding the number of Chinese casualties during the Korean War brings attention to a previously unaddressed aspect of history. The disclosure of approximately 197,653 Chinese deaths highlights the significant sacrifices made Chinese soldiers in support of North Korea. This move not only commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers entering the Korean War but also aims to strengthen the historical ties between China and North Korea.