Shakira: A Talented Superstar and Devoted Mother

Renowned Colombian singer and global superstar Shakira is not only known for her incredible talent and captivating performances but also for her dedication to her family. The Grammy-winning artist has two beautiful children, Milan and Sasha, with her partner, Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué.

FAQ:

Q: How many children does Shakira have?

A: Shakira has two children.

Q: What are their names?

A: Her children’s names are Milan and Sasha.

Shakira and Piqué welcomed their first child, Milan Piqué Mebarak, into the world on January 22, 2013. The couple shared their joy with the world, expressing their love and excitement for their new role as parents. Milan’s name is said to be inspired the city of Milan, which holds a special place in Shakira and Piqué’s hearts.

On January 29, 2015, the couple’s second son, Sasha Piqué Mebarak, was born. The name Sasha is of Greek and Russian origin, meaning “defender of mankind.” Shakira and Piqué once again shared their happiness with their fans, expressing their gratitude for the love and support they received during this special time.

Shakira’s dedication to her children is evident in her actions and public statements. Despite her demanding career, she prioritizes spending quality time with her family. She often shares adorable moments with her children on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her life as a mother.

As a philanthropist, Shakira is also committed to making a positive impact on the lives of children worldwide. Through her foundation, Pies Descalzos (Barefoot Foundation), she works to provide education and support to vulnerable children in Colombia and other countries.

In conclusion, Shakira is not only a talented and influential artist but also a loving and devoted mother. Her two children, Milan and Sasha, hold a special place in her heart, and she continues to balance her successful career with her role as a parent. Shakira’s commitment to her family and her dedication to improving the lives of children make her an inspiring figure for fans around the world.