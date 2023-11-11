How many children did Celine Dion’s mother have?

In the world of music, Celine Dion is a name that needs no introduction. The Canadian singer has captivated audiences worldwide with her powerful voice and emotional performances. But have you ever wondered about the woman who raised this iconic artist? Celine Dion’s mother, Thérèse Tanguay Dion, was a significant influence in her life and the lives of her siblings.

Thérèse Tanguay Dion, born on March 20, 1927, in Saint-Bernard-des-Lacs, Quebec, Canada, was a talented musician herself. She was a member of a musical group called “Les Baronnets” and performed alongside her husband, Adhémar Dion. Together, they had a total of 14 children, making Thérèse the mother of an impressive brood.

The Dion family’s musical talents were passed down through the generations, and Celine Dion’s rise to fame can be attributed, in part, to her upbringing in a household filled with music. Thérèse played a crucial role in nurturing her children’s talents and supporting their dreams.

Celine Dion’s mother, Thérèse Tanguay Dion, may not have achieved the same level of fame as her daughter, but her impact on the Dion family’s musical legacy cannot be understated. Through her love for music and her dedication to her children, she helped shape the career of one of the most successful and beloved singers of our time.