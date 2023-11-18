How Many Child Does Angelina Jolie Have?

How Many Children Does Angelina Jolie Have?

Angelina Jolie, the renowned Hollywood actress and humanitarian, is known not only for her successful career but also for her dedication to her family. Over the years, Jolie has expanded her family through both biological and adoptive means, creating a diverse and loving household. Let’s take a closer look at how many children Angelina Jolie has and the unique dynamics of her family.

The Jolie-Pitt Clan

Angelina Jolie has a total of six children. Three of them are adopted, while the other three are her biological children. Jolie’s adopted children include Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, and Zahara Marley. Maddox, originally from Cambodia, was adopted in 2002. Pax, from Vietnam, joined the family in 2007. Zahara, from Ethiopia, became a part of the Jolie-Pitt clan in 2005.

Jolie’s biological children are Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Léon, and Vivienne Marcheline. Shiloh, born in 2006, is the eldest of the three. Knox and Vivienne are twins born in 2008.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How many children does Angelina Jolie have?

Angelina Jolie has six children in total.

2. Are all of Angelina Jolie’s children adopted?

No, three of Angelina Jolie’s children are adopted, while the other three are her biological children.

3. Where are Angelina Jolie’s adopted children from?

Maddox is from Cambodia, Pax is from Vietnam, and Zahara is from Ethiopia.

4. When were Angelina Jolie’s biological children born?

Shiloh was born in 2006, while Knox and Vivienne were born in 2008.

5. Does Angelina Jolie have any other children?

As of now, Angelina Jolie has six children.

Angelina Jolie’s commitment to her family is evident in the diverse and multicultural makeup of her children. She has not only provided a loving home for her own biological children but has also opened her heart and home to children from different parts of the world through adoption. Jolie’s dedication to her family serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing the importance of love, acceptance, and unity in creating a harmonious household.