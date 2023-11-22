How many channels do you get with Sling for $40 a month?

Sling TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking to stream their favorite TV shows and movies without the hefty price tag of traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. With its affordable pricing and flexible channel packages, Sling TV offers a wide range of options for entertainment enthusiasts. But just how many channels do you get with Sling for $40 a month?

Sling TV’s base package, known as Sling Orange or Sling Blue, costs $35 per month. However, if you’re willing to spend an extra $5, you can combine both packages and get the best of both worlds. This combined package, known as Sling Orange + Blue, offers an extensive lineup of channels for just $40 a month.

With Sling Orange, you’ll have access to over 30 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, Disney Channel, CNN, and HGTV. This package primarily focuses on live TV, making it an excellent choice for sports fans and those who enjoy watching news and entertainment in real-time.

On the other hand, Sling Blue offers over 45 channels, including networks like FOX, NBC, Bravo, and FX. This package is more geared towards entertainment and lifestyle content, with a strong emphasis on on-demand programming.

By opting for the Sling Orange + Blue package, you can enjoy the combined channel offerings of both packages, giving you access to over 50 channels. This comprehensive selection covers a wide range of genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone in the household.

FAQ:

1. Can I customize my channel lineup with Sling TV?

Yes, Sling TV allows you to customize your channel lineup adding extra channel packs or premium networks for an additional cost. This flexibility allows you to tailor your subscription to your specific interests.

2. Are local channels included in the Sling TV packages?

Local channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX are available in select markets with the Sling Blue package. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

3. Can I stream Sling TV on multiple devices simultaneously?

Yes, depending on your subscription, you can stream Sling TV on multiple devices simultaneously. Sling Orange allows for one stream at a time, while Sling Blue allows for up to three streams. The Sling Orange + Blue package offers four simultaneous streams.

In conclusion, Sling TV’s $40 per month package, known as Sling Orange + Blue, provides access to over 50 channels, combining the offerings of both Sling Orange and Sling Blue. With its affordable pricing and customizable options, Sling TV offers a compelling alternative to traditional cable and satellite subscriptions.