How Many Channels Can You Get on Fubo?

FuboTV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking to access live TV and sports streaming. With its extensive channel lineup, FuboTV offers a wide range of options for entertainment enthusiasts. But just how many channels can you get on Fubo? Let’s dive into the details.

FuboTV offers a variety of subscription plans, each with a different channel lineup. The base plan, known as Fubo Standard, provides access to over 100 channels. This includes popular networks like ESPN, AMC, HGTV, FX, and many more. With such a diverse selection, Fubo Standard caters to a wide range of interests, from sports to movies to lifestyle programming.

For those seeking even more options, FuboTV offers additional plans. Fubo Extra, for example, expands the channel lineup to over 130 channels, adding networks such as NBA TV, NFL RedZone, and MTV Classic. The Sports Plus add-on package further enhances the sports offerings, including channels like NFL Network, NHL Network, and Tennis Channel.

FuboTV also provides regional sports networks (RSNs) based on your location. These RSNs allow you to watch local sports teams in action, making FuboTV a great choice for sports fans who want to stay connected to their favorite teams.

FAQ:

Q: Can I customize my channel lineup on FuboTV?

A: While you cannot fully customize your channel lineup, FuboTV offers different plans and add-ons to cater to various interests. You can choose the plan that best suits your preferences.

Q: Are premium channels included in the FuboTV subscription?

A: No, premium channels like HBO and Showtime are not included in the base subscription. However, you can add premium channels as standalone options or through add-on packages.

Q: Can I watch local channels on FuboTV?

A: FuboTV provides access to local channels based on your location. You can check the availability of local channels in your area on the FuboTV website.

In conclusion, FuboTV offers a robust channel lineup with over 100 channels in its base plan, and even more options with additional plans and add-ons. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a movie buff, or a fan of lifestyle programming, FuboTV has something for everyone. So, if you’re considering cutting the cord and looking for a streaming service with a wide range of channels, FuboTV might just be the right choice for you.