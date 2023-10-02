Why Cartoon Network Titles are Still Streaming on Netflix

Cartoon Network is owned Warner Bros Discovery, a company that has its own streaming service called Max. This raises the question of why so many Cartoon Network titles are still available on Netflix, despite the ownership connection.

The reason for this can be traced back to a licensing deal that was struck between Netflix and Cartoon Network back in 2014. This deal originally included popular shows such as Johnny Bravo, Regular Show, Adventure Time, Robot Chicken, The Boondocks, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. However, none of these series are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Although these shows may be absent, there are still plenty of Cartoon Network series that can be found on the streaming platform. This is due to the changes in Warner Bros Discovery’s streaming strategy under the leadership of CEO David Zaslav. The company has significantly increased the number of films and series licensed to other platforms, including Netflix.

One notable change is that HBO is no longer the exclusive “Pay One” licensee for Warner Bros films. Instead, recent theatrical films are licensed to multiple services, including Max, Prime, Hulu, and Netflix. Additionally, classic WB series, Cartoon Network shows, and Adult Swim titles have been removed from Max and exclusively licensed to channels and platforms such as Roku, Freevee, and Pluto TV.

As a result, Cartoon Network shows continue to appear on Netflix as part of this licensing strategy. This allows Warner Bros Discovery to generate additional revenue making their content available on multiple platforms simultaneously.

It’s important to note that the presence of popular anime series like Naruto, Pokemon, and Yu-Gi-Oh! on Netflix’s Cartoon Network collection is not due to Warner Bros Animation producing or distributing them. These series aired on Cartoon Network’s “Toonami” anime block when they were licensed to Netflix.

While some Cartoon Network series have left Netflix, there is still a wide range of shows available for streaming. It’s clear that Warner Bros Discovery’s approach to licensing content has prioritized reaching a broader audience and maximizing profit margins, rather than centralizing all studio content on a single platform.

Source: N/A