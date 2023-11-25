How many C-130 does the US have?

In the realm of military aviation, the C-130 Hercules has long been a workhorse for the United States Armed Forces. This versatile aircraft, known for its exceptional performance and reliability, has played a crucial role in various missions, from transporting troops and equipment to conducting humanitarian aid operations. But just how many of these iconic planes does the US possess? Let’s delve into the numbers.

As of 2021, the United States operates an impressive fleet of C-130 aircraft. According to the latest available data, the US Air Force alone has approximately 450 C-130s in service. These aircraft are spread across different variants, including the C-130H, C-130J, and AC-130 gunship models. Each variant serves a specific purpose, ranging from tactical airlift to special operations and aerial gunnery.

The US Marine Corps also relies on the C-130 for its transport needs. With around 24 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in its inventory, the Marine Corps utilizes these planes to support expeditionary operations, deliver supplies, and provide aerial refueling capabilities.

FAQ:

Q: What is a C-130?

A: The C-130 Hercules is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft capable of operating from rough, unprepared airstrips. It is renowned for its ability to transport heavy payloads over long distances.

Q: What is the difference between the C-130H and C-130J?

A: The C-130H is an older variant, while the C-130J is a more modern version with upgraded engines, avionics, and other systems. The C-130J offers improved performance, fuel efficiency, and capabilities compared to the C-130H.

Q: What is an AC-130 gunship?

A: The AC-130 is a heavily armed ground-attack aircraft derived from the C-130 Hercules. It is equipped with various weapons, including cannons and Gatling guns, and is primarily used for close air support and air interdiction missions.

In conclusion, the United States possesses a substantial fleet of C-130 aircraft, with the US Air Force operating around 450 planes and the US Marine Corps maintaining approximately 24. These aircraft play a vital role in supporting military operations and humanitarian efforts, showcasing the enduring significance of the C-130 Hercules in the US military arsenal.