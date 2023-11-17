How Many Boyfriends Selena Gomez Had?

Selena Gomez, the talented singer and actress, has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years. From fellow musicians to Hollywood heartthrobs, Gomez’s dating history has been a topic of interest for many fans and media outlets. In this article, we will take a closer look at how many boyfriends Selena Gomez has had and provide some insights into her romantic life.

Who is Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who rose to fame as a child star on the hit Disney Channel series “Wizards of Waverly Place.” Since then, she has become a successful solo artist, releasing numerous chart-topping songs and albums. Gomez has also appeared in several movies and TV shows, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer.

How many boyfriends has Selena Gomez had?

Selena Gomez has been linked to several high-profile celebrities throughout her career. While it is difficult to pinpoint an exact number, she has had a handful of well-known relationships. Some of her most notable boyfriends include Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Nick Jonas. These relationships garnered significant media attention and often made headlines.

FAQs about Selena Gomez’s dating history:

1. Is Selena Gomez currently dating anyone?

As of the time of writing, Selena Gomez’s relationship status is unclear. She has been known to keep her personal life private, and it is not uncommon for celebrities to keep their dating lives under wraps.

2. How long did Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber date?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned several years. They first started dating in 2010 and had multiple breakups and reconciliations before finally calling it quits in 2018.

3. Who is Selena Gomez’s most recent boyfriend?

Selena Gomez’s most recent high-profile relationship was with singer The Weeknd. The couple dated for about ten months in 2017 before parting ways.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez has had a few well-known boyfriends throughout her career, including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Nick Jonas. While her dating life has been a topic of interest for many, Gomez has managed to keep certain aspects of her personal life private. As a talented artist, she continues to captivate audiences with her music and acting prowess.