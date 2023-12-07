How many baby mamas did Eddie Murphy have?

Eddie Murphy’s Expanding Family: Unraveling the Mystery of His Baby Mamas

In the realm of Hollywood, Eddie Murphy is not only known for his comedic genius but also for his ever-growing brood of children. The iconic actor and comedian has had a colorful personal life, which has led to numerous questions about the number of baby mamas he has. Let’s delve into the details and shed some light on this intriguing topic.

How many baby mamas does Eddie Murphy have?

Eddie Murphy has a total of ten children, born to five different women. His first child, Eric, was born in 1989 to his then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely. Shortly after, in 1990, he welcomed his second child, Christian, with his then-girlfriend Tamara Hood.

Murphy’s most well-known relationship was with model and actress Nicole Mitchell Murphy, whom he married in 1993. Together, they had five children: Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola, and Bella. Unfortunately, the couple divorced in 2006, but they have remained amicable co-parents.

After his divorce, Murphy had a brief relationship with former Spice Girl Melanie Brown, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Angel, in 2007. Although their relationship was short-lived, Murphy has maintained a close bond with his daughter.

In 2016, Murphy welcomed his ninth child, Izzy, with his current fiancée, Paige Butcher. The couple then had their second child, Max, in 2018. Despite the ups and downs of his personal life, Murphy has always been dedicated to his children and actively involved in their lives.

FAQ:

1. What is a baby mama?

The term “baby mama” refers to a woman who has a child with a man but is not married to him. It is a colloquial term often used in informal contexts.

2. How many children does Eddie Murphy have in total?

Eddie Murphy has ten children in total, born to five different women.

3. Is Eddie Murphy still in contact with his children?

Yes, Eddie Murphy is actively involved in the lives of his children and maintains a close relationship with them, despite his past relationships with their mothers.

In conclusion, Eddie Murphy has had a diverse and expanding family over the years, with ten children born to five different women. Despite the complexities of his personal life, Murphy has always prioritized his role as a father and remains committed to his children.