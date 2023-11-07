How many Apple TV free trials can you get?

In a world where streaming services have become the norm, Apple TV+ has emerged as a major player in the market. With its vast library of original content and exclusive shows, it has attracted a significant number of subscribers. However, many people wonder how many free trials they can get for Apple TV+ and whether they can take advantage of multiple trials. Let’s dive into the details.

What is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service offered Apple Inc. It provides access to a wide range of original TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more. With a subscription, users can enjoy ad-free content across various devices, including Apple devices, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Can you get multiple free trials?

Unfortunately, Apple TV+ only offers one free trial per Apple ID. This means that if you have already used your free trial, you won’t be eligible for another one using the same Apple ID. Apple has implemented this policy to prevent abuse and ensure fairness among its users.

FAQ:

1. Can I use a different Apple ID to get another free trial?

Yes, you can create a new Apple ID and use it to sign up for another free trial. However, keep in mind that this may require setting up a new email address and may not be convenient for everyone.

2. Can I share my Apple TV+ subscription with others?

Yes, Apple TV+ allows you to share your subscription with up to six family members through Family Sharing. Each family member will have their own personalized recommendations and can enjoy the content simultaneously on different devices.

3. What happens after the free trial ends?

Once the free trial period ends, your subscription will automatically renew, and you will be charged the monthly or annual fee, depending on your chosen plan. However, you can cancel your subscription at any time before the trial ends to avoid being charged.

In conclusion, Apple TV+ offers only one free trial per Apple ID, but you can create multiple Apple IDs to take advantage of additional trials. However, keep in mind that this may not be the most convenient option for everyone. If you enjoy the content and wish to continue using Apple TV+, you can subscribe and share the subscription with your family members through Family Sharing.