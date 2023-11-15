How Many Albums Has Miley Cyrus Sold?

Miley Cyrus, the American singer, songwriter, and actress, has been a prominent figure in the music industry for over a decade. With her unique blend of pop, rock, and country influences, Cyrus has amassed a dedicated fan base and achieved considerable success. One of the key indicators of an artist’s popularity and commercial viability is album sales. So, just how many albums has Miley Cyrus sold?

Since her debut as a solo artist in 2007, Miley Cyrus has released a total of seven studio albums. Her first album, “Meet Miley Cyrus,” was a double-disc release that included the soundtrack for her hit Disney Channel series, “Hannah Montana.” This album was an instant success, reaching number one on the Billboard 200 chart and selling over three million copies in the United States alone.

Cyrus continued to release successful albums throughout her career. Her second studio album, “Breakout,” released in 2008, also reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over one million copies. Her subsequent albums, including “Can’t Be Tamed” (2010), “Bangerz” (2013), “Younger Now” (2017), and “Plastic Hearts” (2020), all achieved commercial success and solidified Cyrus’s position as a versatile and talented artist.

In total, Miley Cyrus has sold over 20 million albums worldwide. This impressive figure includes both physical and digital album sales. It is worth noting that these numbers do not account for streaming figures, which have become increasingly important in the music industry in recent years.

FAQ:

Q: What is a studio album?

A: A studio album refers to a collection of recorded music tracks released an artist or band. It is typically recorded and produced in a professional recording studio.

Q: What is the Billboard 200 chart?

A: The Billboard 200 is a weekly chart published Billboard magazine that ranks the 200 most popular albums in the United States based on sales, streaming, and radio airplay.

Q: What are physical and digital album sales?

A: Physical album sales refer to the purchase of physical copies of an album, such as CDs or vinyl records. Digital album sales, on the other hand, refer to the purchase and download of albums in digital formats, such as MP3 files.

In conclusion, Miley Cyrus has sold over 20 million albums worldwide throughout her career. Her unique musical style and dedicated fan base have contributed to her success as a recording artist. With each new release, Cyrus continues to captivate audiences and solidify her position as a prominent figure in the music industry.