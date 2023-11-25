How many AC-130 have been shot down?

In the realm of military aviation, the AC-130 gunship has earned a reputation for its formidable firepower and ability to provide close air support to ground forces. However, this iconic aircraft has not been immune to enemy fire. Over the years, a number of AC-130 gunships have been shot down during combat operations. Let’s delve into the details and shed light on this topic.

Since its introduction in the Vietnam War, the AC-130 gunship has been involved in numerous conflicts, including operations in Grenada, Panama, Iraq, and Afghanistan. While the exact number of AC-130s shot down is not readily available, it is estimated that at least five of these aircraft have been lost in combat.

One of the most notable incidents occurred during the Vietnam War in 1969, when an AC-130A Spectre gunship was shot down enemy fire. This tragic event resulted in the loss of all 14 crew members on board. Another significant incident took place during the Gulf War in 1991, when an AC-130H Spectre gunship was shot down an Iraqi surface-to-air missile, resulting in the death of 14 crew members.

FAQ:

Q: What is an AC-130 gunship?

A: The AC-130 gunship is a heavily armed ground-attack aircraft primarily designed for close air support and air interdiction missions. It is a modified version of the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.

Q: How many AC-130 gunships are currently in service?

A: As of 2021, the United States Air Force operates various models of the AC-130 gunship, including the AC-130U Spooky and AC-130W Stinger II. The exact number of operational gunships is not publicly disclosed.

Q: What is close air support?

A: Close air support refers to air operations conducted in close proximity to friendly forces, providing direct support to ground troops engaged in combat. AC-130 gunships excel in this role due to their ability to deliver accurate and sustained firepower.

While the loss of any aircraft is a tragedy, the AC-130 gunship has proven its resilience and effectiveness in combat operations. Despite the challenges faced, these aircraft continue to play a vital role in supporting ground forces and maintaining air superiority. The bravery and dedication of the crews who operate these gunships should never be forgotten, as they risk their lives to protect and support those on the ground.