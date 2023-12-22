New Opportunity for Employees: Matching Programs for Student Loan Debt

Summary: Matching programs for student loan debt are gaining traction among employers as a way to attract and retain talent. With 43 million student loan borrowers owing a collective $1.6 trillion, many employees struggle to balance paying down their loans and saving for retirement. A recent survey found that 46% of student loan borrowers said their loans have impacted their retirement contributions. However, a staggering 94% of young borrowers expressed interest in employer-provided 401(k) contributions to help alleviate the burden of their student debt.

Companies like Abbott have introduced innovative matching programs for student loan borrowers, allowing employees to receive a company contribution into their retirement plan when they apply at least 2% of their eligible salary towards their student loans. Employees are not required to contribute their own money to receive this benefit. This initiative has not only helped employees pay down their student debt but has also increased employee retention rates, with participants 19% more likely to stay at the company.

Companies considering this type of program can look to Abbott’s blueprint for guidance on implementation. The impact of such programs on reducing student loan debt could be significant if more employers adopt similar initiatives. While the additional cost for employers is a consideration, the value of attracting and retaining talent through this benefit is seen as outweighing the costs.

Employers also have the option to explore other methods of assisting employees with student loan debt, such as offering repayment assistance without tying it to retirement savings. The Cares Act allows employers to make tax-free payments of up to $5,250 towards employee student loans through December 31, 2025.

Employees are encouraged to inquire with their employers about potential matching programs for student loan debt and to prioritize saving for retirement as soon as possible. Delays in retirement savings can have a significant impact on future financial security, reinforcing the importance of leveraging employer-offered benefits to address student loan debt while planning for the future.