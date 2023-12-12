L’Oréal Rises Above Competitors in Social Media Success

L’Oréal, the leading beauty manufacturer, is dominating social media with remarkable growth across its various beauty categories, as reported CreatorIQ. While the beauty industry as a whole is experiencing consistent growth in earned media value (EMV), L’Oréal’s top brands are surpassing these numbers.

Maybelline New York, L’Oréal Paris, and La Roche-Posay, all owned L’Oréal, are capitalizing on the power of TikTok. These brands are generating more than 30 percent of their EMV from the platform, surpassing the industry average. In particular, Garnier, L’Oréal’s fastest-growing hair care brand on social media, generates over 54 percent of its EMV through TikTok.

L’Oréal’s success is evident across its skin care, makeup, and hair care portfolios. The top skin care brands year-over-year EMV growth include Kiehl’s, Skinbetter Science, and CeraVe. Among the top makeup brands are YSL Beauty, Lancôme, L’Oréal Paris, Armani Beauty, Urban Decay, and Maybelline New York. The hair care brands experiencing significant EMV growth are Garnier, L’Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, and Pureology.

The driving force behind L’Oréal’s social media triumph is its expansion into TikTok and its dedication to authenticity. The company emphasizes creator retention and gives creators more control over their content. Influencers like Yuri Lamasbella and Meg Murphy have successfully incorporated L’Oréal products into their unique content, contributing to the brand’s EMV.

L’Oréal Paris has also leveraged in-person events like the Cannes Film Festival and fashion week to generate online buzz. Mentions of “Cannes” alone generated $3.6 million EMV for the brand this year. L’Oréal Paris hosted its sixth annual “Walk Your Worth” runway show during Paris Fashion Week, featuring influential figures like Monet McMichael and Kendall Jenner, resulting in significant EMV.

Although extravagant influencer trips and splashy engagements have become less common, L’Oréal continues to capitalize on high-profile events. The post-COVID-19 resumption of regularly scheduled events has proven to be a significant advantage for the brand.

L’Oréal’s success in the social media landscape showcases its ability to adapt to emerging platforms like TikTok and leverage high-profile events to generate online engagement and buzz. With its commitment to authenticity and collaboration with influencers, L’Oréal remains at the forefront of social media success in the beauty industry.