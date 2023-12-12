How long would it take to watch every episode of Peaky Blinders?

How Many Hours Would it Take to Binge-Watch Every Episode of Peaky Blinders?

If you’re a fan of the hit British crime drama series, Peaky Blinders, you may have wondered just how long it would take to watch every episode back-to-back. With its captivating storylines, brilliant acting, and stylish 1920s setting, it’s no surprise that fans are eager to immerse themselves in the world of the Shelby family. So, let’s break it down and find out just how much time you’ll need to set aside for this binge-watching marathon.

The Basics:

Peaky Blinders is a television series created Steven Knight, set in Birmingham, England, in the aftermath of World War I. The show follows the exploits of the Shelby crime family, led the charismatic and cunning Tommy Shelby, played Cillian Murphy. The series has gained a massive following since its debut in 2013, with each season consisting of six episodes.

The Numbers:

To calculate the total time required to watch every episode of Peaky Blinders, we need to consider the duration of each episode. On average, each episode runs for approximately 60 minutes. With six episodes per season, and a total of six seasons currently available, the math is quite straightforward.

The Calculation:

6 seasons x 6 episodes = 36 episodes

36 episodes x 60 minutes = 2,160 minutes

The Final Answer:

So, if you were to embark on a Peaky Blinders binge-watching session, you would need to set aside a total of 2,160 minutes, or 36 hours. That’s over a day and a half of non-stop viewing!

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch Peaky Blinders at a faster speed to save time?

A: While it is technically possible to increase the playback speed, it is not recommended as it may compromise your viewing experience and the show’s intended pacing.

Q: Are there any plans for future seasons of Peaky Blinders?

A: Yes, there have been announcements of a seventh season, so fans can look forward to more thrilling episodes in the future.

Q: Is Peaky Blinders suitable for all audiences?

A: Peaky Blinders is rated for mature audiences due to its violence, strong language, and adult themes. Viewer discretion is advised.

So, if you’re ready to dive into the world of Peaky Blinders, make sure you have plenty of snacks and a comfortable seat, because you’re in for an epic binge-watching journey that will keep you on the edge of your seat for hours on end. Enjoy!