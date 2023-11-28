How long would it take to watch all of WWE?

How Long Would It Take to Watch Every WWE Match Ever?

If you’re a die-hard fan of professional wrestling, you may have wondered just how long it would take to watch every single WWE match ever produced. With decades of thrilling action and countless hours of entertainment, the task seems daunting. So, just how much time would you need to set aside to accomplish this feat? Let’s break it down.

The Numbers

As of 2021, the WWE Network boasts an impressive library of over 10,000 hours of content. This includes pay-per-view events, weekly shows, documentaries, and classic matches dating back to the 1950s. To put it into perspective, that’s equivalent to watching non-stop for more than a year!

The Time Commitment

Assuming you have no other obligations and can dedicate every waking hour to watching WWE, it would take approximately 416 days to complete the entire collection. That’s over a year of continuous viewing! Of course, this is an unrealistic scenario for most people, but it gives you an idea of the sheer magnitude of content available.

FAQ

Q: What is WWE?

A: WWE, short for World Wrestling Entertainment, is a global entertainment company that produces professional wrestling events and programming.

Q: What is the WWE Network?

A: The WWE Network is a streaming service that offers on-demand access to a vast library of WWE content, including live events, original shows, and an extensive archive of matches.

Q: Can I skip certain matches or events?

A: Absolutely! While some fans may strive to watch every single match, it’s entirely up to you how you approach this endeavor. You can choose to focus on specific eras, favorite wrestlers, or significant storylines.

Q: Is it worth watching all of WWE?

A: That’s subjective. If you’re a passionate fan who wants to immerse themselves in the rich history of professional wrestling, it can be a rewarding experience. However, it’s important to remember that it’s a significant time commitment and may not be feasible for everyone.

In conclusion, watching every WWE match ever produced is a monumental task that would require an extraordinary amount of time and dedication. While it may not be feasible for most fans, the WWE Network offers a treasure trove of content for those who want to explore the exciting world of professional wrestling at their own pace. So, grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the journey!