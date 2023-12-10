How Many Hours Would it Take to Binge-Watch Succession?

If you’re a fan of gripping drama and complex family dynamics, chances are you’ve heard of the critically acclaimed TV series, Succession. Created Jesse Armstrong, this HBO show has captivated audiences with its compelling storyline and stellar performances. But have you ever wondered just how much time it would take to watch all of Succession? We’ve got the answers for you.

How many seasons and episodes are there in Succession?

Succession currently has three seasons, with a total of 30 episodes. Each season consists of 10 episodes, each lasting approximately one hour. So, if you’re planning to embark on this binge-watching journey, be prepared for a substantial time commitment.

How long would it take to watch all of Succession?

Assuming you watch all episodes back-to-back without any breaks, it would take you approximately 30 hours to watch the entire series. That’s a lot of screen time! However, it’s important to note that this estimate doesn’t account for any time spent on bathroom breaks, grabbing snacks, or catching your breath after intense cliffhangers.

Is it possible to watch Succession in a shorter time frame?

If you’re determined to finish Succession in a shorter period, you could consider watching multiple episodes per day. For instance, if you watch five episodes a day, you could complete the series in just six days. However, this approach might not be suitable for everyone, as it requires a significant time commitment and may impact other aspects of your daily routine.

What are some tips for a successful Succession binge-watch?

To make the most of your Succession binge-watching experience, here are a few tips:

1. Plan your viewing schedule: Set aside dedicated time slots to watch the show, ensuring you have enough uninterrupted hours to fully immerse yourself in the story.

2. Take breaks: While it’s tempting to power through episodes, remember to take short breaks to rest your eyes and stretch your legs. It’s essential to find a balance between indulging in the show and taking care of your well-being.

3. Engage with the story: Discussing the show with friends or joining online communities can enhance your viewing experience. Sharing theories and opinions can add an extra layer of enjoyment to the series.

So, whether you choose to binge-watch Succession over a few days or savor it over a more extended period, this enthralling series is sure to keep you hooked from start to finish. Just remember to pace yourself and enjoy the ride!