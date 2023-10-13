Suits: How Long Will It Continue Streaming on Netflix?

The popular legal drama series Suits has been a hit on Netflix, consistently topping Nielsen’s charts. However, there’s now news that NBC Universal is planning to produce a new Suits series. Here’s what we know.

In June 2023, Netflix acquired the streaming rights to seasons 1 through 8 of Suits in the United States, while season 9 remains available on Prime Video. This non-exclusive deal allows the series to continue streaming on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service.

Since its addition to Netflix, Suits has spent a total of 12 weeks at the top of Nielsen’s rankings before being dethroned Virgin River.

It’s worth noting that international audiences have had access to all nine seasons of Suits for years, with later seasons being released weekly when they originally aired. This makes the show’s sudden popularity on Netflix in the United States a bit surprising.

Recently announced, Suits is set to receive an “expansion” rather than a reboot or spin-off. Creator Aaron Korsh will lead the new series, although no network or streaming platform has been officially attached. Given the success of the original series on Netflix, it’s likely that the streaming giant may be interested in acquiring the new series as well.

As for the current removal dates on Netflix, they are always subject to change and renewal. In the United States, where the show premiered on June 1st, 2023, Suits is currently scheduled to leave Netflix in the summer of 2025. The listed removal date on Netflix is July 1st, 2025.

For international viewers, the show is licensed separately and remains on its existing license. Most countries, including the United Kingdom, have been streaming Suits since 2014, with new seasons arriving each year. Season 9 became available in the majority of regions the end of 2019. The international license is set to expire in late 2024, with the removal date for the UK currently scheduled for mid-September 2024.

We will provide updates on the removal of Suits from Netflix as more information becomes available.

