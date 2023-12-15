How long were Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood married?

Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood: A Brief Look at Their Marriage

In the world of Hollywood relationships, some unions are destined to make headlines. One such high-profile couple was shock rocker Marilyn Manson and actress Evan Rachel Wood. Their marriage, which captivated the public’s attention, was a whirlwind affair that left many wondering how long their union lasted.

Marilyn Manson, born Brian Hugh Warner, and Evan Rachel Wood, known for her roles in films like “Thirteen” and “Across the Universe,” first met in 2006 at a party. Despite their significant age difference (Manson being 18 years older than Wood), the couple quickly fell in love and began dating.

After a brief period of courtship, Manson and Wood announced their engagement in January 2010. The news shocked fans and the media alike, as the couple’s relationship had been relatively private up until that point. Speculation swirled about their compatibility, given their contrasting personalities and backgrounds.

On October 30, 2010, Manson and Wood tied the knot in a private ceremony held in a castle in Ireland. The wedding was an extravagant affair, befitting the couple’s unconventional style. However, their marriage was not meant to last.

After just over a year of being married, Manson and Wood announced their separation in August 2011. The news came as a surprise to many, as the couple had seemed inseparable during their time together. The reasons behind their split were not immediately disclosed, leaving fans and the media to speculate about what had gone wrong.

